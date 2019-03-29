Ascend to highlight latest range for automotive lightweighting and E&E at PIAE 2019

Ascend Performance Materials, producer of polyamide 6,6 resin (PA66), will exhibit its range for automotive lightweighting and electrification at PIAE 2019.

The company will exhibit two new grades, Vydyne R433H and R435H, for automotive structural inserts in downgauged metal.

Used in the body-in- white, the grades help reduce weight without sacrificing safety or comfort, says Ascend.

Compared to traditional glass-filled PA66, both grades display good energy absorption and are ideally suited for reinforcement sections in downgauged steel and aluminium structures.

Also, to be featured at the PIAE Congress, Ascend’s Vydyne J series of copper-free and non-halogenated electrically neutral PA66 grades have shown a perfect fit in low contact corrosion E&E applications for hybrid and electric vehicles.

“The body-in-white and closures account for nearly half the weight of a given vehicle. Any gains made in weight reduction in the BIW will help increase efficiency in internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.”

“In addition, we will also highlight our strong commitment to European customers with our new compounding facility at Tilburg, The Netherlands,” said John Saunders, Ascend’s European leader.

He adds: “The plant plays a major role in expanding our global capacity and ensuring the security of supply of our PA66 products.”