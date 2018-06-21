Borche UK to formally open West Midlands facility

× Expand Borsche UK

Borche UK, the first fully owned subsidiary for the company in Europe, will formally open its doors next week.

The showroom and service centre in Kingswinford, West Midlands, will be unveiled to guests during an opening ceremony to be attended by Borche president, Mr Zhu, on June 27th, with an extra day for additional guests to visit on June 28th.

Attendees will have the chance to see the latest Borsche Servo Controlled series of machines, together with associated automation.

Terry O'Reilly, Sales Directorat Borche Machinery UK, said: “The investment in which Borsche is making in the UK reflects the importance in which the company places on the both the UK and Irish markets, and follows the success that the company has experienced to date.”

For more information on attending, email info@borsche.co.uk