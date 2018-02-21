BPF announce Health and Safety seminar

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has announced it will hold a Health and Safety seminar on 21st March at the offices of Staübli in Telford.

Along with a host of expert speakers and the opportunity to network, the annual event has been constructed to examine health and safety topics including dust control, dangers from leaks and updates from the HSE.

Other sessions will include the subject of mental health, with a presentation on recognising signs of stress.

The BPF will also use this seminar to release the results of its 2018 accident survey, showing data on accident rates in the plastics industry.

Alan Brown, Chair of the BPF Health and Safety Committee, said: "This event always provides a great opportunity to network with other Health and Safety professionals. This year’s programme will give delegates an excellent understanding of developments on health and safety within the plastics industry."