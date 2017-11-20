BPF Chinaplas booking deadline this Thursday

The British Plastics Federation’s deadline for Chinaplas registrations expires this week.

To book a stand on the British Pavilion at Chinaplas 2018, companies need to register before November 24th.

× Expand BPF_Chinaplas The BPF is exhibiting alongside a number of UK companies at Chinaplas 2014

Booths from six square metres are available in an excellent location in hall 2H, alongside the pavilions of fellow Europeans.

China offers huge opportunities for UK plastics companies across the whole supply chain, including material suppliers, service providers and equipment suppliers. It is the second largest export destination for plastics and rubber machinery from Europe after the USA, according to EUROMAP.

The BPF has also applied to the Department for International Trade (DIT) to secure grants of £2,500 for eligible British exhibitors.

Chinaplas 2018 will be held in Shanghai between 24 and 27 April 2018 in a new and bigger venue due to exceptionally high demand for exhibition space. The National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Hongqiao, Shanghai, was opened in 2015 and features 400,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space.

Contact Justyna Elliott at the BPF to enquire about booking a stand at Chinaplas 2018 before the 24 November deadline: jelliott [at] bpf.co.uk