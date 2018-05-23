BPF to arm industry with ways to positively promote plastics

× Expand BPF outlines vision for 100 per cent reused, recycled or recovered plastic packaging by 2030

The BPF is to hold an event next month that will arm companies with the tools needed to positively promote plastics.

On 27 June in London, the association will bring together the media, PR representatives, social media experts and communications managers to help companies deal with the challenging conversations the industry is facing.

Entitled ‘Public Relations for Plastics’, presentations at the day-long event will help companies position themselves, correct misunderstandings and promote the benefits of plastics as a material.

Current confirmed speakers include Leanne Taylor, Editor of trade magazine, British Plastics and Rubber, who will explain to delegates the importance of the industry’s own media and how best to engage with it; Sally Bailey, an Independent PR and Marketing Consultant, who will advise how best to use social media; and Caroline Edgar and Chris Hogwood from PR agency, Portland PR, who will outline how to approach the mainstream media in difficult situations.

The seminar is aimed at senior and middle management from both plastics manufacturers and suppliers. It is open to both BPF member firms, as well as non-members.

For more information or to register, click here.