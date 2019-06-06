British companies see success at Chinaplas 2019

Chinaplas 2019 saw over 160,000 visitors at its 33rd running, with British companies seeing the benefit of exhibiting at the British Pavilion.

The UK Department for International Trade supported eight companies from the British Pavilion with the Tradeshow Access Programme grant of £2,500 towards their stand expenses, with funding secured by the BPF.

After the first day of the show, the DIT hosted an evening reception for the British exhibitors and invited Chinese industry contracts to facilitate introduction and establish business links.

Danial Shaikh, Consul UK International Trade and Investment and Deputy Director for Innovation and Industry, gave a welcome speech followed by a one minute introduction and overview of their business by each of the British exhibitors.

He said: “DIT was pleased to work with the BPF in supporting the high quality delegates attending Chinaplas in Guangzhou. The innovation and enthusiasm of the companies was very impressive and our teams across China stand ready to support them in pursuing the business leads that were generated.”

Mark Richardson from Eurograv, said: “Chinaplas provided an excellent platform for not only making our first major contracts in the Chinese market, but also allowed us to find agents and distributors in other nearby Asian and Southeast Asian markets.”

Dr Aravind Vijayaraghavan, from Graphine Ltd, said: “The Chinaplas event was very helpful for Graphine Ltd to raise its visibility and profile in the East Asia market and to secure new orders.”

“We highly commend the BPF for the excellent organisation and on-site support, and the DIT for their TAP grant, which is essential for small and micro business such as ourselves to attend these trade shows and secure visibility and orders and to grow our business. I’ll look forward to further opportunities to exhibit with the BPF.”