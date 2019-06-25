British Government representatives attend Manufacturing Solutions 2019 at LIT

UK and Irish trade relations were central to Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2019, as up to 750 visitors, exhibitors, manufacturers, and business owners met at the manufacturing supply trade exhibition event at LIT’s Moylish Campus, which was also attended by representatives of the British Government.

For the first time in its three-year history, the event hosted by the GTMA and the Limerick Institute of Technology, was attended by Catherine Page, the Chargée D’affaires for the British Embassy, and representatives from the embassy’s Department of International Trade.

× Expand Juliette Hollis

Local suppliers and manufacturers also took part in up to 190 sit down one-to-one meetings with larger companies such as Stryker Medical, Cook Medical, Ascent Aerospace, and Bombardier in the inaugural Meet the Manufacture event.

Julia, CEO of the GTMA, said: “Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2019 opened up new possibilities within the supply chain to customers and suppliers from both Ireland and the UK, advancing stronger trading relationships between both.”

“Every year we see new ideas, new technologies, materials and processes on display, allowing us to share knowledge as well as do business during the event.”

“It certainly highlights the innovation of skills of our skills of our SME engineering community, who need to be responsive, fast, flexible, and have the ability to innovate as well as to be competitive in a global market.”

Professor Vincent Cunnane, LIT President, said: “Manufacturing Solutions gets better every year. Very much about sharing ideas, skills and information, and fostering strong relationships, it creates real value and has already become a staple event in the industrial calendar of both the UK and Ireland.”

“LIT is built on collaboration and on connectedness with industry, and with Manufacturing Solutions now in its third year, we are delighted to place a new emphasis on relationship-building this year, with Irish SMEs having their own zone among the 110 exhibitors.”