British Pavilion stand booking deadline for Chinaplas 2020 approaches

The BPF has called on potential exhibitors to help fill the British Pavilion at Chinaplas 2020, with only a few stands remaining.

The deadline for members to apply for a stand in Hall 2.1 is on the 30th November 2019.

British Pavilion package stands start from six sqm, and a fully built and furnished stand can be secured for around £400 per square metre.

For more information, contact Justyna Elliot for the BPF at Jelliot@bpf.com.

Chinaplas takes place from 21st to 24th April in Shanghai, and expacts around 160,000 visitors.