Call for papers at PP XX in Amsterdam

The Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA) has issued a call for papers to be presented at its next conference and exhibition, Plastic Pipes XX.

Hosted in Amsterdam at the Hotel Okura, the event will be held from September 21st to 23rd 2020, with the deadline for abstract submissions being October 22nd 2019.

Sarah Patterson, Co-chair and Technical Programme Manager of PPXX, said: “The main programme will comprise approximately 100 presentations relating to the design and development, testing, installation, and operation of plastic pipes systems.”

“The papers will detail technical solutions or developments addressing engineering issues using plastic pipe systems or components. Also, papers identifying market trends for future growth of plastic pipes and components will be accepted for consideration.”

Zoran Davidovski, Chair of the PPXX Organising Committee, said: “Our technology and commerce have always been propelled by ceaseless innovation throughout the supply chain.”

“This call for papers is expected to harvest some commercially significant developments from Europe and particularly from North America and China where current growth in demand is significant.”

“New materials, applications, and scientific advances are about to change the world of plastic pipe systems in many respects and Amsterdam will provide a global medium for their communication.”