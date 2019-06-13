Call for papers deadline for PVC2020 extended until 28th June 2019

PVC2020 has announced that its calls for papers has been extended to the 28th June 2019.

The conference, which takes place from the 20th to 23rd April 2020 in Edinburgh, attracted more than 530 delegates from 42 countries in 2017.

The committee are looking for abstracts on the topics including strategy and global markets, the circular economy, sustainability, recovery and recycling, additives, and Industry 4.0.

Andy Jones, Global Head of the Strategic Business Unit at PVC Additives, said: “Once again, Baerlocher are excited to be sponsoring the longest running international Brighton PVC conference which relocates to beautiful Edinburgh for 2020. It’s not to be missed.”