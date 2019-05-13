Calls for papers deadline approaching for PVC2020 in Edinburgh

PVC2020 has called for abstracts ahead of the 14th edition of the event, which is being held from the 20th to 23rd April 2020, in Edinburgh.

Abstracts of up to 300 words for consideration for the programme are to be submitted online by the 1st June 2019.

One of the first keynote speakers announced is Iain Gulland from Zero Waste Scotland, who will be discussing the circular economy and the approach Zero Waste Scotland is taking towards the circular economy.

The PVC2020 committee are looking for abstracts themed around strategy and global market, the circular economy, sustainability, recovery and recycling, machinery and processing technology, lean manufacturing and Industry 4.0, additives, advances in recycling technology, polymerisation, resin development, and production, plastisols and flexible PVC, intellectual property strategy, regulatory and environmental matters, and products and applications for innovation with PVC.

Roger Mottram, Co-Chair of PVC2020 and Head of Communications and Advocacy at INOVYN, said: “PVC2020 is simply the best international conference for the vinyl industry. It is the ideal event to showcase innovation with vinyl.”