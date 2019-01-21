Chinaplas 2019 to promote plastics and rubber industry development by focussing on technology and creativity

Chinaplas 2019 will aim to promote the plastics and rubber industries development by focussing on technology and creativity, while offering an international platform for the release and exchange of information related to advanced new technologies.

The show, which will run from the 21st to 24th May, will not only feature more than 3500 exhibits, but will also organise a series of exciting concurrent events to address industry needs.

Among the topics discussed will be Plastics Recycling and Circular Economy, Industry 4.0, Design and Innovation, Tech Talk, and Medical Plastics Connect, as well as over 70 other seminars throughout the course of the event.

Ada Leung, General Manager of Adsale Exhibition Services, the show’s organiser, said: “We saw that exhibitors and visitors not only seek to secure the supply and demand of key materials, equipment and services at Chinaplas, but they also actively discuss hot topics, and explore industry trends and opportunities.”

“We showcase innovative products and cutting-edge solutions together with exhibitors who are industrial leaders of the world. In addition, the show features a number of concurrent events covering the circular economy, Industry 4.0, industrial design, medical plastics, and much more.”

“With richer content, more diversified forms, and more practical solutions than ever, Chinaplas offers ways for upstream and downstream sectors of the supply chain to collaborate and create new opportunities for growth. We aim to empower the development of the plastics and rubber industries.”