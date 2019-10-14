Co-op added to list of speakers for MPG Plastics and the Environment Seminar

Iain Ferguson, Environment Manager of the Co-op’s Food Policy Team, has been added to the list of speakers for the MPG Seminar, ‘Plastics and the Environment: Where we are and Possible Solutions.”

The Co-op will join companies including Innovate UK, IOM3, Wells Plastics, and the Environment Agency to present on wide and varied aspects of the issues surrounding plastics in the environment.

The role of the UK Government will be featured in two areas at the seminar, with support available for innovations and opportunities for working sustainably with plastics, and the role of the Environment Agency in tackling plastics in the environment.

Biodegradability will also feature strongly on the day, alongside standards, testing, and characterisation.