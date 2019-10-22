Composite Integration to showcase liquid resin process at Advanced Engineering UK

Composite Integration will be showcasing its expertise relating to liquid resin processes, resin transfer moulding, vacuum assisted resin transfer moulding, and resin infusion at the upcoming Advanced Engineering Show in Birmingham on the 30th and 31st October.

In addition, the company will be talking about its CiDAQ data acquisition system.

The CiDAQ system has a total of 20 channels for measuring temperature and analogue sensor outputs, and uses a ‘plug-and-play’ approach to capturing process data.

The unit is contained in a carrycase allowing for easy storage and straight forward development when needed.

Kelly Ellis, Composite Integration Business Development Manager, said: “We are looking forward to meeting new and existing customers at our stand during the show.”

“The team are on-hand to answer any questions you have relating to resin transfer processing and we will have a multitude of machines on display to meet your requirements.”