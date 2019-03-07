Composites in Motorsport invites abstracts for October 2019 event

NetComposites has announced an event dedicated to the ever-growing use of composites within the motorsport industry.

Spotlighting the current and future use of composite materials in motorsport, Composites in Motorsport is taking place on the 22nd to 23rd October at the William F1 Conference Centre in Oxford, and is supported by Williams Advanced Engineering, F1 Race Technology, and the MIA.

Siobhan Longhurst, NetComposites Communications Manager, said: “NetComposites are pleased to provide a networking platform for the industry at the William F1 Centre in October 2019.”

“We have had a great response so far; to be able to welcome such a wide range of delegates from around the globe including engineers, drivers, race teams, academics and motorsport fanatics to an event which focuses on how this industry is moving forward with composite technology is fantastic.”

Speakers at the event will include Professor Willem Toet and Williams F1 Chief Composites Engineer Brian O’Rourke, as well as presentations that will highlight the increased requirement for lightweight strength within the motorsport industry.

The deadline for abstracts is Friday 26th April 2019, and abstracts should be submitted via https://compositesinmotorsport.com/ or sent to Siobhan.longhurst@netcomposites.com.