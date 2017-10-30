Cornelius hosts Construction Chemicals conference at Old Trafford cricket ground

Cornelius, a distributor of high quality raw materials, will address how the growth in urbanisation is setting the pace for the construction industry during a forthcoming customer conference.

‘Construction Chemicals 2017', a one day event, will take a detailed look at the construction industry’s key issues, giving delegates an insight to the latest solutions to help them compete in today’s complex marketplace.

The event, hosted by Cornelius, takes place in Manchester at the Emirates Stadium, Lancashire County Cricket Ground, November 9, 2017.

× Expand Lancashire County Cricket Ground

Jason Fitzgerald, Business Manager, Cornelius Industrial, said: “I believe this conference is an ideal place to bring together our valued customers, partners and expert staff under one roof, to discuss the adoption of the very latest technologies and processes, to network, collaborate and share experiences and challenges in the current construction chemicals climate.”

According to Global Markets Insights, population growth along with government housing policies linked to affordable housing schemes, will drive the construction chemicals market - the global market value is forecast to surpass £38 billion by 2024.

Cornelius will showcase its 80 years’ experience in the Industrial sector during presentations that will help visitors understand the latest trends and challenges in the sector.

There will be presentations from European experts including guest speakers representing Synthomer, Elementis Specialities and Pontacol among others, with subjects ranging from construction polymers to adhesive films for modern bonding technologies.

Fitzgerald added: “The needs and requirements of our construction customers are constantly changing and the coatings industry itself is constantly evolving. We are hopeful that by hosting this innovative Construction Chemicals customer conference we can inform delegates of the latest developments and in turn raise our profile and build on our brand within the construction market sector.”

Register for the event here. For more information, contact Tony Bruce on 07803 798 132.