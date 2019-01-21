Countdown to Petcore Europe Conference 2019

Petcore Europe, an association representing the complete PET value chain in Europe, is hosting its annual conference in Brussels from 6th-7th February 2019 in the Renaissance Brussels Hotel.

This year the event, for the PET value chain: "EU Plastics Strategy 2.0 - Taking the PET industry to the next step" will take place over two days.

The first day is dedicated to the perspectives and strategy of the PET value chain followed by a networking drink and dinner.

The second day focuses on the latest developments in EU legislation as well as challenges, trends and solutions in collection, sorting & recycling as well as circularity & sustainability issues.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network and gain an insight into the latest developments of the industry.