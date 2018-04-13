Delegate interest ramps up ahead of UK rotomoulding seminar

× Expand A selection of rotomoulded products (Image: ARMO) Rotomoulding

Interest in an upcoming seminar dedicated to the rotational moulding industry has increased as the event draws nearer.

The annual BPF Rotomoulding Seminar, to be held on 16 May at Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has already attracted 46 delegates from 20 companies representing six countries, with attendee numbers expected to reach 100 or more.

The BPF Rotomoulding Group’s Head, Dr. Sara Cammarano, says the event is a “must-attend” for senior and middle managers from companies in the plastics industry that undertake rotational moulding within their businesses.

The programme will be technically-focussed and is designed to inform and educate rotational moulders. The morning programme will feature industry experts Gareth McDowell, Paul Nugent, Martin Spencer and Nick Henwood and Gabriele Zanella.

The afternoon programme will then split into technical workshops looking at innovative research projects and important new technology.

The seminar and workshops will cover industry-wide challenges, such as the use of automation to add value to the process, the ways in which the software and systems behind ‘Industry 4.0’ can be implemented successfully and how new markets can be discovered through the use of the latest technology and research.

