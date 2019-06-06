Department for International Trade to provide grants for Plastivision 2020

The British Plastics Federation is coordinating the British Pavilion of exhibitors at the largest plastics and rubber exhibition in India, at Plastivision 2020.

Thanks to the Department for International Trade grant, a six square metre stand will be fully covered.

Department for International Trade grants of £2500 are available to eligible UK exhibitors towards the cost of a stand.

Experienced exporters who are SMEs can apply as long as they have not used up their six times allowance.

There is a limited number of grants, which will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Plastivision 2020 is the 11th edition of the Indian plastics show, and is expected to feature of 1200 exhibitors and over 100,000 visitors.