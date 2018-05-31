Design Innovation in Plastics competition gets set to unveil winner

× Expand Sara Bartlett PR DIP Left to right - Back row: William Oughton, Fatima Abedi Manji, Lewis Brown Front: Alex Roquero, Olivia Alexander and Zeina Mofti

The winner of the student Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) competition will be unveiled on July 6, after judges confirmed they have chosen a winner.

The competition, which invites students from UK and Irish universities to design an innovative product, primarily from plastics, has a horticultural theme in 2018.

The judging panel announced last month that it had whittled down entries from 140 to just six during a preliminary round. The half dozen finalists were asked to return on May 25 for one last presentation having refined their original designs.

Following this, the winner has now been selected and will remain secret until the competition ceremony on July 6, in the iconic Painters’ Hall in central London.

Chairman of the judges, Richard Brown, Managing Director of RJG Technologies Ltd, said: “We had six very good finalists the majority of whom had taken on board the advice given to them when the preliminary judging took place, and some had been able to refine their product further.

“Ultimately, the judges look for deliverables against the brief and this was the overriding factor that separated the finalists.”

As part of the prize remuneration, the competition winner and one other will be invited to visit DIP headline sponsor, Covestro, in Germany, and each finalist will be offered a short placement with one of the competition sponsors, Brightworks, HellermannTyton, Innovate Product Design, PDD and RJG Technologies.

