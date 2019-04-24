DIT makes grants available for Plastivision 2020

The Department for International Trade has made grants available to eligible UK exhibitors towards the cost of a stand at Plastivision 2020, in Mumbai.

Plastivision 2020 is the 11th edition of the plastics show, which is held every three years and is expected to feature over 1200 exhibitors and have over 100,000 visitors from 40 countries.

The fair is organised by the All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association, a member of Plastindia Foundation, which is a patron of the show.

The DIT is offering a limited number of grants of £2,500, which will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

This comes with the news that India’s economy steadily grew throughout 2018, with a growth of 8.1 per cent and 8.0 per cent in the first and second quarters of the year.

Thanks to this, the Indian economy has a positive outlook for 2020, as economic activity should be driven by robust domestic demand, supported by looser fiscal and monetary policy.