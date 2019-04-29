Dugdale to return to Vinyl World Congress

Leading independent PVC compounder Dugdale Ltd is to return to Brighton from May 10th to 11th as a Gold Sponsor of the Vinyl World Congress Music event.

Last year the company launched a vibrant new range of coloured material compounds for the booming record industry, and this year’s Vinyl Congress event will see the fruits of the Dugdale innovation on show.

Vinyl Congress 2018 saw the first pressing of Dugdale’s range of colour compounds for vinyl, made by The Vinyl Factory, with seven primary colours being released at the May 2018 event.

Additional colours, tints and special effects are now being steadily introduced by Dugdale.

The company’s achievement in this sector has been greatly enabled by the work done inside Dugdale’s new Sowerby Bridge laboratories.

Dugdale Quality Control and Analytical expertise has ensured 100 per cent batch-to-batch consistency in colour matching and the company’s pilot plant has therefore been enabled to be active in providing small lot orders for customers in the test pressings format that is the lifeblood of the industry.

Andy Tombs, Dugdale Business Development Manager, said: “The inaugural Vinyl Congress last year provided some good opportunities for Dugdale.”

“Since that time we have proved our technologies and formulations on a number of different styles of machines and vinyl technologies worldwide and also expanded our range of colours, including bespoke matchings for particular customer needs.”

“Dugdale stock levels are now also expanded to accommodate this high-service, demanding and dynamic marketplace.”