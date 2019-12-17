Early bird for PVC2020 closes soon

The early bird registration for the PVC2020 conference closes on the 31st December.

PVC2020 is the world’s leading vinyl conference, and £180 can be saved if booking is completed before the deadline.

The conference takes place on the 20th to 23rd April in Edinburgh, and will focus on the theme of ‘Success and Innovation in the Circular Economy’.

Stephen Oakes, from Polyflor, said: “PVC2020 is the definitive forum to discover technology trends, to discuss business needs, and to facilitate meeting the industry’s most pressing challenges. As an end user, I find this conference invaluable in supporting the information and knowledge base of the company.”