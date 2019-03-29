ELIX Polymers presents plating portfolio developments at PIAE

ELIX Polymers will present its latest developments of chrome-platable ABS-based materials at the Plastics in Automotive Engineering congress (PIAE), in Mannheim, Germany on 3-4 April.

The company recently commissioned a study to compare its ELIX Ultra HH4115PG platable ABS/PC, an ABS modified with polycarbonate, with the benchmark platable product under Volkswagen specification TL528-B.

ELIX says the tests produced similarly good results for both materials; each showed adhesion values clearly over the requirements.

The plastics institute carried out a roll peeling test (DIN 53 494), climate change tests (PV 1200) and a cross-cut test (TL528).

While the test results are similar, ELIX Ultra HH4115PG is 3 per cent less dense, it has better flow properties, and can be processed at lower temperatures.

A high-heat version, ELIX ABS HHP2MC, was launched in 2016. For applications where even higher temperature resistance or impact strength is required, Ultra HH4115PG offers advantages over grades of PC modified with ABS in terms of processability, lightweighting and costs.

All three grades have special formulations dedicated to electroplating process requirements.

ELIX Polymers is now developing a new platable ABS/PC with even better flow, for very demanding parts.