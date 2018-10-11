Engel and Summit Systems commit to machine spectacular in Interplas’ newest hall

× Expand Shown here Summit Systems' 2017 Interplas stand Summit Systems

Engel and Summit Systems have announced they will collaborate on a technology spectacular when they exhibit at Interplas in 2020.

The two companies have secured prime positions at the front of Hall 3 of the NEC in Birmingham, to maximise the opportunities offered by the show’s new, increased size.

Interplas in 2020 will, for the first time in 15 years, have two full halls of exhibition space, with two separate entrances. This expansion represents an increase in size of 25 per cent versus the last event in 2017.

Previously both Engel and Summit Systems have taken stands in Hall 4, however, both companies say that the opportunity to expand stand size enables them to have plenty of their machines operating mechanically, supplemented by visual displays.

Additionally, Summit Systems will supply an Engel injection moulding machine with a discrete loading system to showcase the firm’s very latest technology.

“There’s always a huge buzz surrounding Interplas, it’s great to see it growing more recently,” explained Meghan Jordan, Marketing and Events at Summit Systems. “Obviously it was five halls in the eighties then it went down to one, so it’s great to see it on the up again.”

Engel at Interplas 2017 Engel

She continued: “For the first time in 15 years there’ll be two halls, each with their own entrance, which just proves how popular and exciting the event has become. As a business, we’ve continued to invest in Interplas, supported by the strong UK market, and we are looking forward to showing our new innovations to customers old and new in 2020.”

Interplas, which is the UK's largest plastics industry exhibition, is expecting some 14,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors when it takes place from 29 September – 1 October 2020.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, which organises Interplas, said: “For major industry names such as Engel and Summit Systems to secure prime positions in a new hall shows the confidence they have in Interplas.

“The show is going from strength to strength and, by expanding the hall space available, we are able to offer the UK plastics industry an event that showcases more machinery and technology, offers more networking opportunities and connects more individuals than any other.”