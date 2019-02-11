ENGEL UK announces first-ever Irish Tech days

ENGEL UK has announced it will be holding 'Technical Days' in Ireland for the first time on 12th, 13th and 14th March 2019.

To be hosted by Galway Tool & Mould, the event will highlight a new ENGEL e-mac 100t machine.

The machine has been specifically installed for this event so the company can demonstrate its latest machine technology & advanced control features including the iQ range of products, which have been designed to help you make and save money.

The event will be complemented by Ilsemann Automation who will present their latest developments together with their agent Plastech Solutions.