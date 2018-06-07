Engelmann & Buckham to showcase Brabender Messtechnik’s Aquatrac Station at PDM 2018

Engelmann & Buckham will exhibit its Brabender Aquatrac Station, a new instrument for the determination of moisture content in plastic granules, at PDM 2018.

The Aquatrac Station measures low levels of moisture, down to 1ppm, in thermoplastics, resins and elastomers, without requiring chemicals, reagents or carrier gases.

The device uses a high end capacitive dew point sensor to measure the water vapour content circulating within a vacuum and the precise measurement of the gas temperature enables an automatic calculation of the percentage residual moisture present in a sample.

The company says it will demonstrate its’ robust construction and easy to use touch screen during PDM 2018 at stand DO48.