Engineering and tooling from Portugal to attend Industry 4.0 Summit & Expo in Manchester

As part of the process of digital transformation and the move towards Industry 4.0, Pool-Net: Portuguese Tooling and Plastics Network will represent the Cluster Engineering & Tooling at the Industry 4.0 Summit & Expo help in Manchester on the 10th and 11th April.

The event is the main meeting place for executives from the manufacturing industry interested in developing digital strategies in their companies.

The Portuguese Engineering & Tooling Cluster, which integrates the tooling and plastics industries from Portugal will be present, showcasing its capabilities as engineering providers to support global clients with advanced and innovative technologies, representing a one stop shop for product engineering and development.

Portugal exports more than 90 per cent of its national tooling production and in the last six years the Portuguese tooling industry has grown more than 100 per cent, integrating more than 3,500 qualified workers.