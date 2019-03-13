EPRO Innovation and Sustainability award winners announced at IdentiPlast 2019

The winners of the EPRO Innovation and Sustainability awards were announced at the IdentiPlast gala dinner on 7th March.

The award winners were presented with trophies made from recycled yoghurt pots.

Orkla Home and Personal Care were winners in the Sustainability category with a toothbrush made from post-consumer recycled plastics and bio-based filaments, while Alpla Werke, Alwin Lehner & Co were successful in the Innovation category with its ‘The Simple One’ fully recyclable drinks bottle.

Daniel Bondeson, Senior Product Developer at Orkla Home and Personal Care, said: “We are delighted to have won this important award, especially given the tough competition. We hope this award will inspire designers, manufacturers, and other key players to continue the journey for more circular thinking when developing products still answering to trends and quality.”

“We also hope that the recognition of this product will highlight the need for better infrastructure and sorting of recyclates. Orkla are dedicated to decoupling our plastic feedstock from fossil source to either recycled or bio-based alternatives.”

Micheal Heyde, Head of Recycling Technology at Alpla, said: “With the reduction of material and careful selection of recyclable material, The Simple One underlines Alpla’s efforts for an environmentally conscious use of resources."

“We are very proud of this innovation award. It proves that we are on the right path and encourages is for future developments.”

Peter Sundt, EPRO Secretary General, said: “Both winning products are very innovative and great ambassadors for plastics recycling. We wish the winners and all the other 47 participants good luck with their products and further efforts towards a circular economy. We need such frontrunners that can lead the way.”

Javier Constante, President of PlasticsEurope, said: “I am delighted to announce the winners of the 8th EPRO Best Recycled Plastic Product Awards, and I can only commend everyone for their innovations within plastics circularity.”

“Their forward thinking approach and entrepreneurial spirit are proof we are on the right track to enabling the new plastics economy.”