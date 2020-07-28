Fakuma postponed to October 2021

× Expand Fakuma

The Germany-based plastics trade fair, Fakuma has been postponed to 2021 after "current uncertainties" regards to travel and events necessitated the decision.

Event organisers, P.E. Schall GmBH, said they “fulfilled all prerequisites” to ensure that the 2020 edition of Fakuma, scheduled for 13 – 17 October in Friedrichshafen, Germany, could go ahead from a “hygiene and security” perspective.

However, in a statement, Bettina Schall, Managing Director, confirmed that after holding talks with the exhibitor advisory board, the decision was made to postpone the show until 12 – 16 October 2021 because of concerns relating to Covid-19 and attending live events.

“Rational thinking and a sense of responsibility”

This decision, she said, was based on rational thinking and a sense of responsibility, stating: “As trade fair promoters, we see ourselves as service providers for our exhibitors and expert visitors.

“Current uncertainties amongst exhibitors and visitors, for example with regard to travel and sending employees to events, are making it necessary to look to the year 2021 with pragmatism and confidence.”

Schall also confirmed that the short timeframe left before the show was also a factor in the postponement, and that the long wait for “concrete information” by way of a decision was down to “official regulations”.

Now that the postponement has been confirmed, however, the organisers are keen to focus on the future.

Schall continued: “Exhibitors and expert visitors alike should look ahead to building on the success of previous Fakuma trade fairs. This is why we’re now all working together on thorough, detailed planning for the upcoming year.”

Fakuma 2021 to tackle important issues

P. E. Schall says that next year’s event will tackle important industry issues, in particular environmental protection, sustainability, efficient use of resources, circular economy and bioplastics.

It will also continue to include exhibits displaying injection moulding, extrusion technology, thermoforming and 3D printing, as well as innovations covering all aspects of materials, machines, peripherals, processes, simulation, procedures, technologies and tools, as well as plastics processing.

The next Fakuma will now take place from 12 – 16 October 2021.