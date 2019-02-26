First plenary speaker announced for International Rubber Conference 2019

Professor Dr Manfred Kluppel, Head of Department Materials Concepts and Modelling at the German Institute of Rubber Technology, has been announced as the first plenary speaker for the International Rubber Conference 2019.

Kluppel’s talk, “Modelling and Design of Elastomers – From Molecular Mechanisms to Industrial Applications”, will focus on a broad overview of reinforcement mechanisms and modelling approaches with applications for FEM simulations.

Kluppel will also be giving the Rubber Foundation Lecture as his plenary talk as the most recent IOM3 Colwyn Medal winner.

Kluppel said: “It’s important for me to attend the IRC 2019 in London since the rubber experts from all over the world are present there. I can get distinct information on all kind of problems regarding rubber and elastomer parts, be it theoretical questions or practical applications. The heart of the rubber society is beating at the IRC in London, so don’t miss it.”

The conference is currently looking for papers comprised of experts from industry and academia with expertise spanning the breadth of the rubber industry for a wide range of applications, processing, and developments.

The Technical Committee welcomes the submission of abstracts that discuss innovations in elastomers.

This year’s conference takes place at the Oval Cricket Ground, and provides an opportunity for global figures to exchange knowledge and ideas in the field as well as network in the heart of the UK.