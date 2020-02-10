Focus on future developments at PP XX

‘Hydrogen replacing natural gas – is the pipe infrastructure ready?’ will be one of the major topics addressed at the Plastic Pipes XX Conference, alongside around 100 presentations discussing worldwide advancement in material development, research findings, case studies, NDT methods, and other areas concerning plastic pipe technology and the industry that promotes it.

The Organising Committee of the conference received 155 abstracts to review and selected nearly 100 for technical presentation and 15 for the poster gallery walk.

Sarah Patterson, Chair of the Technical Programme and Co-Chair of the PP XX Organising Committee, said: “Using its existing network of polyethylene gas pipes to transport hydrogen in the future is a critical topic in The Netherlands, and will be an important focus during our Amsterdam conference.”

“The conference is planning a session that will be devoted to the investigation of polyethylene pipe when exposed to hydrogen, a study that has yielded positive results, finding the materials and pipe to be capable for the task.”