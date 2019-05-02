Focus on UK-Irish trade relations at Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2019

UK-Irish trade relations will be a key theme of this year’s Manufacturing Solutions Ireland event, as the manufacturing supply chain roadshow and conference, hosted by GTMA and Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT), has already confirmed more than 100 exhibitors and participants from both sides of the Irish sea.

The conference, now in its third year, will take place on June 12th at LIT.

For the first time ever, Manufacturing Solutions Ireland will include a one-to-one ‘Meet the Manufacturer’ brokerage event.

In collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) Northern Ireland and EEN Ireland, the brokerage event will be held in LIT in parallel to Manufacturing Solutions 2019.

Key manufacturing companies will have the opportunity to meet suppliers during effective one-to-one meetings in a structured and managed event.

Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2019 has also expanded to include a special designated zone for Irish SMEs organised by the PTMA that will highlight member’s capabilities, products and services as a collective body.

Julia Moore, CEO of GTMA, said: “When we brought Manufacturing Solutions to LIT for the first time in 2017, we were very aware of the importance of creating strong working relationships between Irish and UK companies as we approached Brexit, but what we achieved far surpassed those hopes.”

“The enthusiastic response we have received from the engineering and technology businesses based in the UK and Ireland, that constitute the exhibitors and visitors alike, highlights the value of this quickly established key event in the industrial calendar.”