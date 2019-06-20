Full house at ENGEL Lightweight Future Day 2019

ENGEL Austria attracted specialists from a wide variety of sectors to the Lightweight Future Day 2019 in May to discuss exciting developments and trends.

Over 130 people attended the event that focused on informative lectures, the exchange of knowledge, and forward-thinking visions.

Participants came from a wide range of sectors, from the automotive and automotive supply industry, aviation, construction and civil engineering, through to education and research institutes.

During the full-day of the event, particular importance was given to composite lightweight construction based on thermoplastics, and also the advantages of lightweight construction in taking on challenges of the future such as reducing carbon emissions.

The Lightweight Future Day not only dealt with established applications but also provided a visionary outlook for the future.

The German Aerospace Centre drew widespread attention when it announced a prototype for a mobile production robot for fibre placement.

The self-propelled fibre-placement robot, based on the principle of a robotic lawn mower, offers potential for large-area fibre composite surfaces such as sails and building structures, or even in the automotive sector for the production of several different components in a single work step.