Graphene will take the spotlight in upcoming conference focusing on ‘what’s new’

The MPG's seminar will take place on 22nd November

A keynote paper looking at ‘Graphene as a Multifunctional Additive for Plastics’ will lead a day’s conference looking at what is new in the industry.

The paper will be given at ‘Plastics – What’s New?’, by Professor Robert J Young from the National Graphene Institute and School of Materials at the University of Manchester.

The annual seminar, organised by Manchester Polymer Group in conjunction with the Polymer Society IOM3, will take place on November 22nd 2017 at Lancashire County Cricket Club. It aims to cover the latest developments in the plastics sector and will look at a number of industries, materials and applications.

The focus on Carbon will continue with IMERYS Graphite and Carbon discussing ‘Thermally conductive compounds using Graphite: a readily available and cost-effective option.’ Metal replacement by polymer compounds is increasing the demand of thermally conductive plastic materials for application that requires heat dissipation or heat transfer such as LED lamps, heat sinks and pipes.

The morning session will also include Wells Plastics, who will present a paper entitled ‘The development and characterisation of anti-oxidant masterbatch for long-term stability of polyolefins’.

With both prime and (in ever increasing volumes) recycled PE and PP grades expected to perform in ever more demanding environments for extended periods of time, this paper will discuss how, using additive masterbatch, these requirements may be met.

Materials distributor, Plastribution, will will highlight the new possibilities available through using Vistamaxx performance polymers. These versatile, propylene-based elastomers from ExxonMobil will be covered with reference to film and injection moulding.

The morning session will close with Smithers Rapra reviewing ‘Polymers used in Single Use Systems (SUSs) in the Biopharmaceutical Industry’. The paper provides a general overview of the regulatory requirements of polymers used in medical and pharmaceutical applications and the background for introducing specific testing for SUSs for the biopharmaceutical industry.

After lunch, Bangor University will talk about ‘Biopolymer and Biopolymer composites for active food packaging’. This talk will look at a range of past and current projects underway at the BioComposites Centre. It will discuss strategies for cost reduction and improvement of packaging functionality (e.g. barrier and antimicrobial performance), and look at a combination of biopolymers and their impacts on biodegradation. Results from new project, Safebiopack, will also be presented.

Blackbear Carbon BV will be stating that ‘the future of Carbon Black Pigment is GREEN’, and in doing so will address how Black Bear’s green carbon black pigments are highly attractive technical substitutes for some conventional furnace and gas carbon blacks used in polymers.

Steve Weston, Consultant, with his paper on ‘How the Plastic Earth Pin became an ISOD’ will take delegates into the area of Standards and how the make-up of a Working Group can be a barrier to progress. However, in spite of that, the 13 Amp plug can now be made using plastic instead of brass as an "earth pin".

The seminar will conclude with Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Network updating ‘Information regarding regulation, grants and items of interest to the Plastics Industry’ with a focus on latest funding opportunities and the assistance available for completion of applications.

