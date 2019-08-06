Haydale launches advanced nanomaterial additives for elastomers at IRC 2019

Haydale, the global advanced materials group, is pleased to announce that it will be launching a range of functionalised nanomaterials pre-dispersed in process oils for improvements in the properties of elastomers at IRC 2019, where Haydale is also a Gold Sponsor.

Working alongside Trelleborg Antivibration Solutions and Artis, and utilising its patented HDPlas functionalisation process and extensive expertise in nanomaterial science and engineering, Haydale has created a range of nanomaterial loaded process oils, in which the nanomaterials are pre-dispersed.

When compounded into an elastomer they will deliver the specific property enhancements as desired to meet customer requirements.

The materials are currently available as highly loaded functionalised nanomaterial dispersions in process oils and offer enhanced mechanical, physical, electrical, and thermal properties of elastomer compounds.

Haydale’s capability to mix, mould, and test elastomers means that it can work closely with customers to develop cost effective, tailored solutions for volume manufacture which, when added to elastomer compounds, exhibit performance uplifts in the final rubber product in terms of mechanical and physical properties, and thermal and electrical conductivity.

Following the launch at IRC 2019, the products will be available for rubber companies to trial and bespoke formations can also be developed.

Target market sectors are industrial rubber goods, transport, aerospace, infrastructure, marine, and medical.

Keith Broadbent, CEO of Haydale, said: “We are really pleased that our investment has led to these innovative additives for elastomers. We are proud to sponsor IRC 2019, which offers a great opportunity to launch these new products to a highly relevant international audience.”