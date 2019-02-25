Huntsman to debut new adhesives and void fillers at JEC World 2019

Huntsman will be showcasing its portfolio of composites and polyurethane resins, adhesives and syntactics technologies for automotive, aerospace and industrial applications at JEC World 2019.

New products debuting at this year’s show include new adhesives and void fillers, alongside ongoing advances in industry-leading light weighting solutions.

Huntsman will be highlighting its expertise in high-performance Araldite composites solutions for both structural and non-structural automotive applications.

Finished structural parts on display will include a full carbon composite wheel, composite leaf springs, a type 4 pressure vessel and a full composite door frame from a global leading automotive OEM.

Along with the Araldite portfolio, Huntsman will display interior parts including a load floor produced with Rimline HC+ polyurethane resin system applied to paper honeycomb and a fiberglass reinforcement surface layer, enabling flexible design, unique high stiffness and ultra-light weight properties.

× Expand Huntsman

Huntsman’s Vitrox family of polyurethane resins will also be showcased through lighter and more durable parts with higher impact resistance.

For the aerospace industry, JEC World 2019 marks the unveiling of a new partnership between Huntsman and dosing system provider, ViscoTec.

John Fraser, Global Strategic Marketing Director, Aerospace, said: “We believe that collaboration is a powerful tool in addressing and solving industry challenges both now and in the future. In line with this belief, Huntsman is once again proud to be sponsoring the Aerospace Planet, where we will be bringing together leading professionals in the industry to discuss the latest developments and technologies in composites."