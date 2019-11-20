Iain Gulland from Zero Waste Scotland announced as keynote speaker for PVC2020 in Edinburgh

Iain Gulland, Zero Waste Scotland’s founding Chief Executive and previously head of its predecessor WRAP Scotland, has been announced as the first keynote speaker for PVC2020, taking place in Edinburg from 20th to 23rd April.

Gulland will present his keynote talk: ‘Switching to a circular economy – good for the planet and the plastics industry’, followed by a panel discussion with second keynote speaker Mark Miodownik, as well as a panel of experts from around the world.

Gulland is currently President of the Association of Cities and Regions for Sustainable Resource Management, and is a member of a number of Scottish Government strategic groups including the Economy and Environment Leaders Group, the Board of Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, and the Expert Panel on Environmental Charges.

The full PVC2020 programme has now been launched, with three session across the three days, including themes on lean manufacturing, machinery and processing technology, market, products, and applications, regulatory and environmental matters, polymerisation, resin development, and production, and plastisols and flexible PVC.