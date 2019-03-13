IdentiPlast celebrates record-breaking 2019 conference

IdentiPlast 2019, the 14th edition of the conference, celebrated its largest ever event, with talks from over 50 world-leading speakers, and over 340 attendees.

The conference was opened by Bruce Margetts, President of the BPF, and Javier Constante, President of PlasticsEurope, whose opening speeches set the tone for the conference.

The speeches highlighted that the industry has a huge role to play in tackling the issue of plastic waste and that the value of the material, once used, needs to be more widely understood.

The first day of the conference looked at sustainability and solutions from the perspectives of different countries, featuring speakers ranging from Europe, Ghana, Colombia, Japan, and North America.

The second day of the conference was focused on the technical aspects of improving the management of plastic waste, ranging from increasing collection improving sorting technologies and adapting recycling processes to a large variety of waste.

Philip Law, Director General of the BPF, said: “We are delighted to bring together many of the best minds in recycling and waste management to discuss ways to accelerate our journey towards a truly circular economy. I hope everyone involved enjoyed the interesting agenda and fascinating discussions as much as I did.”

Karl-H Foerster, Executive Director of PlasticsEurope, said: “It was exciting to hear about the innovative solutions that have been presented to transition to a more circular economy. It is thanks to these exchanges that we can continue building necessary joint efforts to achieve the recycling targets of our Voluntary Commitment.”