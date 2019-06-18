ILLIG open house sees record turnout

Over 300 visitors attended the two-day open house event hosted by machine and tool manufacturer ILLIG, held from May 8th to 9th.

Now into its 18th edition, the open house set a new record attendance and reflects the widespread interest in thermoforming know-how from the technology leader.

The event saw showcases for innovative and sustainable thermoforming solutions for the packaging industry, with cutting-edge thermoforming machines, developments in tool system technology and current service topics all presented at numerous stations at the company headquarters.

A highlight of the open house was the new application IML-T Cardboard the ILLIG presented to the public for the first time.

Karl Shäuble, Managing Director at ILLIG, said: “The open house was held two weeks before Chinaplas and six months before the K trade fair.”

“Despite, or maybe even because of the upcoming important plastics trade fair, the customer response was so positive to our invitation to Heilbronn to find solutions to the global packaging discussion and to get the latest information on our current technical solutions.”