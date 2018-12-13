Industry leaders take keynote spots at London recycling conference

× Expand Identiplast

Leading figures from across the recycling, environment and waste management industries are amongst the first to be announced as keynote speakers at a high-profile London event next year.

Identiplast 2019, the leading European conference focused on the recycling and recovery of used plastics, has unveiled the names of several expert speakers who will take to the stage on 7 and 8 March 2019 to address key issues.

They include Dr Nina Maier from the German Environment Agency, who will be examining the role of plastics in a circular economy, and an update from Marcus Gover, CEO at WRAP, the organisation responsible for instigating The UK Plastic Pact.

Presenter and academic, Professor Mark Miodownik, will speak about sustainability issues, and Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director of Suez, will explore how collection and sorting is the vehicle to increasing recycling.

The speakers feature on in a two-day programme of presentations and discussions, as well as a networking dinner, which will take place in a prestigious venue adjacent to Trafalgar Square and London’s Theatre District.

Delegates can also undertake a pre-event tour of a recycling facility in the London area.

“We are delighted with the exciting speaker line up for IdentiPlast 2019,” explained Kim Christiansen, Director of the North Region of PlasticsEurope, the association jointly organising the Identiplast event.

“The conference is successfully bringing together key players and thought leaders within the plastics recycling industry for what is shaping up to be one of the most important recycling conferences in several years.”

To view the full programme and find out more details click here.