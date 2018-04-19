Innovation and sustainability progress unveiled at PVC AUS 2018

The two-day Sydney event, PVC AUS 2018: Shaping the Future, organised by the Vinyl Council of Australia in March, shared the latest developments in PVC formulations and best practice manufacturing.

Currently 47 companies are Signatories to the Program, which includes manufacturers of PVC resin, PVC compounders, additives and end-products.

× Expand Josh Brightman

“We are driving continuous improvement through the industry in Australia, for both locally-made and imported products, and this is driving change through PVC product supply chains,” said, Sophi MacMillan, Vinyl Council Chief Executive.

“One of the longest standing product stewardship programs in Australia, our PVC Stewardship Program is leading in many areas. These include its life cycle approach, specific and measurable commitments, transparency, and focus on continuous improvement across the value chain.”

MacMillan highlighted various industry successes, such as a 99.45 per cent reduction in lead additive use since 2002, the Signatories’ 90 per cent compliance with the PVC Industry Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Charter and several PVC recycling initiatives covering advertising banners, commercial vinyl flooring and medical devices.

Dr Tracy Wakefield of Plustec Pty outlined the benefits of uPVC Tilt n Turn windows and how its functionality of low-maintenance, ease-of-cleaning, security and superior ventilation are beneficial for the Australia climate and Dane Tallen of stabiliser manufacturers Baerlocher discussed how calcium-based solutions could provide cost-effective and sustainable solutions for injection-moulding applications.

MacMillan added: “With a high calibre of speakers and content, our conference attracted nearly 150 people and has been a huge success. It has demonstrated that PVC, as a durable, low-carbon plastic with the potential for circularity, can contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for all.”