International Composites Conference 2019 programme now available

From material requirements in New Mobility and the construction sector to progress in the large-scale production of composites components to new market, the International Composites Conference 2019 is expected to inject fresh impetus for innovation into the market.

From the 10th to 12th September, the industry meeting will bring together processors and users of fibre-reinforced plastics from across Europe in Stuttgart.

The conference will take place concurrently with the Composites Europe trade fair.

In plenary sessions at the start of the trade fair, all trade fair and conference visitors will get a current overview of the composites markets in Europe, the US, and specifically, the UK, which is this year’s partner country for the conference.

Following the market overview will be the keynote presentation, ‘The future of automobility: insights from transport research’, by Dr Christine Eisenmann from the German Aerospace Center.

Afterwards, participants will be able to choose lectures from two parallel tracks, Building and Infrastructure, or Mobility.

On Wednesday, the track choice are Thermoplastics or Thermosets, and later Bio-based Composites or the Process-Tech Forum.

On Wednesday evening is the Composites Night, which offers the perfect opportunity to deepen contacts with other attendees.

On Thursday attendees with learn about standardisation in fibre-reinforced plastics as well as about new applications.

Closing out the day and the trade fair on Thursday afternoon will be the Young Innovators Poster Session featuring institutes presenting their research.