International rotational moulding event to take place in Hamburg

The Association of Rotational Moulders (ARMO) will hold its international conference in Hamburg in 2018.

Taking place at the University of Hamburg from 16-18 September, the event’s theme will be “Function Meets Design.”

This year’s meeting will combine a programme of international and technical presentations with a large exhibition area for industry suppliers. Registration is now open for delegates, with the full speaker line-up to be announced shortly.

Some 600 international delegates are expected to attend the conference, which has previously been held in cities across Europe, including Nottingham, UK in 2015.