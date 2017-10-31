“Interplas is a major exhibition in the UK calendar” says PMMDA Chairman

× Expand Interplas Web

Members of the Polymer Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA) reported success across the board at Interplas, with many selling machinery straight from their stands.

Chairman, Kevin Horne, who is also Managing Director of Renmar Machinery Sales, said: “Congratulations go to Rapid News for organising Interplas 2017, it was a great success for the exhibiting PMMDA members.

“From a personal perspective, Renmar and Amut had some great enquiries and this is encouraging to have discussions around investment in both machinery and ancillaries despite the ups and downs relating to Brexit.”

For Arburg, whose machinery highlights on its stand included an Allrounder ‘Golden Electric’ series, for cost-effective entry into electric moulded part production, and a Freeformer, the company’s system for plastics additive manufacturing, Interplas provided the opportunity to showcase its technology to over 140 visitors.

“Arburg experienced an extremely busy three days at Interplas,” explained Colin Tirel, UK Managing Director. “In all, we saw over 140 companies during the show from a wide variety of market sectors These companies were a mixture of existing and new customers. This surpassed our expectations leading up to the show and the experience from the previous show in 2014. We are all extremely pleased with the outcome”.

PMMDA members were keen to report not only sales, but also the overall buzz of the show, including positive conversations around future investment.

“After 15 Interplas shows we very surprised with both the quantity and quality of the new projects in the pipeline,” said Karl Miller, Managing Director of Motan Colortronic Limited.

“Compared to previous shows the investment is spread across many plastic processing markets such as injection, extrusion, blow moulding and recycling. This extensive investment is good for the companies, the people and families dependent in the fields of plastic processing and we hope this continues for many years to come.”

The PMMDA was represented at the show as part of the Knowledge Pavilion, a dedicated feature area new for 2017, where visitors could get advice, information and expertise from a range of associations, organisations and consultants.

Concluding, Horne said: “I think the feedback from our exhibiting members confirms that Interplas is a major exhibition in the UK calendar and no doubt 2020 will be equally successful.”