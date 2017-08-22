Abbey Polymers to showcase new TPEs as it makes Interplas debut

× Expand Abbey Polymers Abbey Polymers will make its Interplas debut with a number of materials innovations

Making its show debut, Abbey Polymers will present its solutions in soft (TPE,TPU), flame-retarded or semi-conductive materials at Interplas.

The company, which is a longstanding partner of Kraiburg TPE, will be showing materials from Kraiburg in the field of wearable tech – TPEs that are comfortable to wear and hypoallergenic.

In the fields of flame-retarded materials and semi-conductives, Abbey Polymers is working with its Italian partners, Vamp-Tech spA, who are specialists in this field. Technical specialists will be on the stand to discuss applications for flame-retared and semi-conductive parts based on PP, PA6, PA66, PPA, ABS, PBT, PC/ABS, PC, PPS and PEEK.

Visit Abbey Polymers – Hall 4|Stand J8