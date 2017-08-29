Albis UK presents technical compound solutions at Interplas

Albis will present its range of technical compounds with a focus on the automotive and electronics industry at Interplas 2017, Birmingham, UK.

From September 26th-28th, Albis, located in Hall 4, Stand G60, will present its own brand ALCOM product portfolio including ALCOM Light Blocking, ALCOM Light Diffusion, ALCOM LG Light Guiding, and ALCOM Thermally Conductive.

Andy Pilling, Technical Manager at Albis UK, said: “With these products we offer interesting and custom-tailored solutions for LED lighting applications and economically efficient alternatives for plastic components. The products from the ALCOM Light Blocking line ensure high light blocking properties while simultaneously providing a high degree of reflection to increase light output.”

The ALCOM Light Blocking line of products represents the ideal housing material for safety lights and emergency lighting systems due to their high flame retardancy and glow wire resistance.

Use of ALCOM Light Diffusion products ensures homogeneous and efficient light distribution by avoiding annoying hot spots.

The ALCOM Light Diffusion line offers ALCOM LDX versions, light diffusing compounds for extrusion of profiles for linear LED light strips and covers. The Albis ALCOM LDX line offers ready-to-use compounds with high translucence and optimum light scattering for homogeneous illumination.

ALCOM Thermally Conductive has an improved thermal conductivity to increase the efficiency of LED's, contributing to an increase in the service life of electronic components. Albis supported Steinel Elektronik, the market leader in sensor-controlled lighting, looking for a production material suitable for use in replacing the aluminium-based rear housing panel on an exterior LED light (Model XLED Home 2) with a heat-conductive plastic that would support the entire system in heat management. In the end Steinel used an Albis ALCOM TCD grade (thermally conductive and electrically insulating) to bring this project to fruition.

Furthermore, Albis will show its ALTECH ECO compounds, consisting of up to 100 per cent recycled polymers. Based on carefully selected raw materials, recycling-based compounds supplement the ALTECH portfolio with a range of sustainable engineered thermoplastics.

Albis will also display light-scattering master batches for polycarbonate.

Andy Pilling is speaking in the conference at Interplas.