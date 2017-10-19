Arburg glad of return to Interplas in 2017

The Arburg team saw many companies during the three days, representing all market sectors. A good proportion of these companies were potential customers and new start up companies.

Colin Tirel, Arburg Managing Director, said: “The show had a real buzz about it, like the shows from several years ago.”

Arburg displayed three machines at Interplas 2017, an ALLROUNDER 470 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC fitted with a MULTILIFT V SELECT robot system and vision image system for checking specific dimensions and colour of the components, a Freeformer for additive manufacturing and the ALLROUNDER 275 V 250-100 vertical hydraulic machine.

"I am extremely pleased with the quantity and quality of the visitors to our stand," said Tirel. "It was remarked several times across the three days how busy our stand was.

We had a really good show in 2014 but this was far better. It was also very satisfying to see so many potential customers as well as existing customers visit us where we could welcome them to the stand and discuss ongoing requirements. A regular topic was reshoring of production and new start-up operations which has to be a positive thing for the industry."

Barry Moor, Managing Director of automotives moulder Cameron-Price, said: “We have a long term strategic partnership with Arburg, they have been our single source supplier of injection moulding machines for many years.

We have just placed an order with them for an additional five ALLROUNDER GOLDEN ELECTRIC machines to expand our offering and capacity. Arburg clearly had a great presence at Interplas and their freeformer technology was particularly interesting to us, and may form part of our further investment plans in future years.”