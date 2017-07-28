Belgrade Polymer Products to make Interplas debut

Belgrade Polymer Products will join its first Interplas, on Stand B5, to showcase its rapid prototyping and specialist thermoforming capabilities, for bespoke products in a diverse range of industries.

Established in 1976, Belgrade offers a flexible service, manufacturing bespoke products to customers’ exact requirements. It supplies broad sectors from water treatment, building products, plumbing and heating to telecommunications, automotive, packaging, and chemicals.

Materials offered include PP, LDPE, MDPE, HDPE, HIPS and ABS ranging in thickness from 0.5mm to 5mm. Computer programmes are directly downloaded from CAD to PLC. Quick release jigs are standard to give optimum load/unload times when progressing from one product to the next in production.

× Expand Belgrade Patrick Burke

Belgrade Polymer Products’ experienced in-house team creates moulds from resin, wood, steel and machined or cast aluminium to suit all applications and customers’ bespoke specifications.

The company prides itself on working closely with clients to find solutions to their new concepts and can undertake the complete process of product development from design and prototype to manufacture.

Patrick Burke, Belgrade Polymer Products General Manager, said: “Belgrade Polymer Products are one of the Thermoforming Industry’s best kept secrets. Exhibiting at Interplas 2017 will give our business the opportunity to communicate our message to the industry, for unlimited thermoforming solutions.”