BILLION reveals mould plan for Interplas

BILLION will mould a hollow part partially filled with liquid, in a relatively conventional injection moulding process, to show innovation injection moulding applications at Interplas.

The component will be received direct from the mould finished, requiring no secondary or post mould operations.

The process will feature a BILLION H150‐260/150 SELECT all‐electric twin shot injection moulding machine fitted with a BILLION B5X fully integrated robot and mould, made by MiHB in Plastics Valley, France.

The approach by MiHB in conjunction with BILLION is based on a simple mould design with minimal moving parts to open the process innovation to a wider range of applications.

MiHB, who will also be represented on the stand, have a large plastics processing plant and mould making facility in-house. The company manufactures for a diverse range of worldwide clients and specialises in research, development and realisation of innovative industrial plastics processes.